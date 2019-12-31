SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County crews are out and about Tuesday working to clear roadways and sand.
According to a release from Spokane County Public works, road crews applied deicer to emergency routes and primary arterials on Monday, December 30.
With rising temperatures and precipitation in the forecast this week, property owners are asked to clear debris, snow and/or ice from storm drains.
Crews will continue to monitor road conditions and advise motorists to stay at least 50 feet behind snow removal and deicing equipment and never attempt to pass on the right side.
