SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Fire crews are once again crediting smoke alarms for alerting a family to a fire in their home.
Spokane County Fire District 8 and Spokane Valley Fire Department crews responded to the home on S. Bowdish High Ct. Friday around 1 a.m. Friday morning.
A fire had started in the bathroom near an exhaust fan and had burned into the attic and through the roof.
Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading further while the family stayed with some neighbors.
SCFD8 reminds residents to always make sure their smoke alarms are working and to also check exhaust fans to make sure they are in good working order.
