Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EAST SLOPES OF THE CASCADES INTO THE COLUMBIA BASIN...PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673), Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674), Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676), Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677), Fire Weather Zone 680 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains (Zone 680) and Fire Weather Zone 682 East Washington Central Cascade Mountains (Zone 682). * Thunderstorms: Scattered dry thunderstorms are expected Wednesday morning. * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized gusts to 35 mph around Wenatchee, Ellensburg, and Vantage. * Relative Humidities: 14 to 24 percent in the valleys and 25 to 45 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: New fire starts in the morning followed by hot, dry, and gusty winds in the afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&