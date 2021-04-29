UPDATE 4/29 2:50 P.M.
Spokane Police say they are currently searching for two juveniles who may have started the fire.
The fires are out and there is no danger to the public.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane County Firefighters were quick to extinguish a brush fire in downtown Spokane, after a patch of bushes and shrubs caught fire on Sprague and Browne in front of the Spokane Police building.
Authorities also report another fire just a couple blocks away from Sprague and Browne. Both fires have been extinguished but crews remain on scene to ensure no other fires stem from the ashes.
It is unclear what caused these fires at this time. KHQ is on scene working to gather more information.