SPOKANE, Wash. - A bedroom fire in an East Central duplex sparked a quick response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) crews just after midnight on Sunday.
SFD companies were dispatched to a multifamily home on the 400 block of south Pittsburgh following reports of the fire came in. Units arrived to the scene within six minutes of the alarm.
Smoke and flames were visibly emanating from a rear bedroom of the duplex when responders arrived. Firefighters launched a rapid attack, focused on extinguishing the flames in the bedroom while evaluating the rest of the structure and checking for any occupants. The roof was ventilated to help reduce heat and smoke inside the room.
Due to the fast response, crews successfully prevented any spread of the fire. However, fire damage to the bedroom and significant smoke damage to the rest of the home's interior were noted. The cost of the damage is estimated to be approximately $50,000.
The SFD Special Investigation Unit was able to determine the fire's cause. One of the home's occupant was burning a letter in her bedroom, which rapidly spread.
Five people were displaced from the fire, and Red Cross was called to provide lodging.
SFD shares the following safety reminder:
Plan and practice your home fire escape plan. Always sleep with your bedroom door shut. There should be two ways out of any room used for sleeping. Children, older adults, and people with access or functional needs require additional help to wake up and get out. Have an agreed-upon meeting place outside, a safe distance from your home where firefighters can easily find you. Remember, smoke and heat rise, so stay low to the ground when exiting the house.