UPDATE August 6 at 7:41 PM:
Crews have put out the brush fire that was burning along 4th Ave. and Steen Road in Spokane Valley.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, the fire was less than an acre in size.
Crews are now mopping up the area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Spokane Valley Fire Department and Spokane Fire District 8 crews are working to put out a brush fire burning near 4th Ave. and Steen Road.
There is no estimate of how many acres the fire is currently burning.
