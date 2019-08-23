Spokane Fire crews were able to knock down a house fire in northwest Spokane Friday morning.
The fire was reported at a home near Ash St. & Carlisle Ave around 9 a.m. Friday.
Crews tell KHQ's Patrick Erickson the fire was confined to the basement of the house. The home appears to be vacant with no gas or electricity, and no one was inside at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
