Fire crews were able to extinguish a fire at the Longhorn Barbecue restaurant in Spokane Valley early Monday morning.
The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday, with flames erupting on the outside of the building on North Argonne Road.
Spokane Valley Fire & City of Spokane crews responded to the scene, and were able to put out the fire prior to 6 a.m., moving on to mop-up duties.
Crews said the building sustained fire, smoke and water damage, but that a sprinkler system controlled the fire from progressing further inside. The second floor sustained some fire damage as well.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No one was in the building when the fire occurred. There is no word yet on whether the fire will affect Longhorn's operation plans in the near future.
Fire at longhorn BBQ pic.twitter.com/8RceaASDOK— Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) March 9, 2020
