Crews fighting large fire at Almira School Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALMIRA, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a large fire at Almira School.Flames and black smoke can be seen pouring from the building. Crews ask that everyone avoid the area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Black Smoke Fire Crew Almira School Flame Wash. Crew Building Local Weather Currently in Spokane 44°F Fair 55°F / 27°F 8 PM 43°F 9 PM 42°F 10 PM 40°F 11 PM 41°F 12 AM 41°F Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMotorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash on I-90 Saturday'She may have pulled over for help and found the wrong person' North Idaho family desperate to find missing loved oneFormer Spokane County employee allegedly steals nearly $1.4 million from county, spends bulk at casino'Regretful decisions': Mark Few won't be at Kraziness in the Kennel, first three games of seasonSpokane man sentenced to 15 years in prison for touching, kissing two 14-year-old girls'She's the strongest person I know:' Ridgeline sophomore battles heartbreaking diagnosisTwo East Valley Middle School students arrested and booked for allegedly disrupting school functionsMan arrested on Sunday after breaking into a woman's house is arrested again three days later for breaking into another woman's houseUPDATE: Dog that ran into Yellowstone hot spring dies, condition of 20-year-old woman unknownPrince Harry and Duchess Meghan won't make Princess Diana reception Videos Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! From Gonzaga, WSU, EWU and more. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists More Video From This Section City of Spokane honors the man who saved the clock tower Updated Oct 11, 2021 Cougar spotted on Browne's Mountain in Spokane Oct 8, 2021 Temporary dog park opens in South Hill Oct 8, 2021 SPD reassigns half of traffic unit due to short staffing Oct 8, 2021 Are you ready to be spooked? Scarywood is back awaiting thousands of visitors this season Updated Oct 8, 2021 Art teacher's website provides dozens of social emotional learning lessons Updated Oct 7, 2021 360 at 6:30: Long lasting fire retardant seen as firefighting game changer Oct 6, 2021 Thousands of pounds of trout to be stocked in local lakes Sep 30, 2021 Load more {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 1 min to consume © Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe