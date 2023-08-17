SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters from multiple agencies quickly got a handle on a brush fire just west of the north Spokane Costco Thursday evening.

Eric Keller, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources, said the fired ended up burning about five acres of brush and timber west of Costco. The store was safe.

"There are more people here than anywhere else in Spokane," Keller joked. "Costco's good — no evacuations here."

But the proximity to Costco did create some urgency for the firefighting effort, which included both ground and air crews.

"It's always a concern being close to infrastructure," Keller said. "So, we hammer it hard."

The fire started Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m., producing dark smoke at times. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday afternoon as some brush continued to smolder. 

This is a developing story; this page will be updated.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!