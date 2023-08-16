ATHOL, Idaho- Emergency crews closed Honeysuckle Launch Wednesday to dip for water in their fight against the Sarah Loop fire.

Flames broke out Tuesday but it didn't take crews long to lift their evacuation orders.

The fire is now 100% contained and torched 19 acres inside of 60, as earlier reported. 

No word yet on what started the fire.

While no homes were lost, two outbuildings were reported burned.

 

