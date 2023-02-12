grant county fire

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters in Grant County are battling a significant house fire Sunday morning.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, all people made it out of the house on the 6000 block of Road N-Northeast, in rural Moses Lake.

Firefighters with Grant County Fire District #5, as well as other agencies, have been forced to use a "defensive strategy" due to how heavy the fire is and how unsafe the conditions are inside the house.

This is a developing story. This page will be updated. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!