Fire crews were on scene of an early-morning fire in Spokane, near Longhorn Barbecue on Sunset Highway.
KHQ crews arrived on scene shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday, where crews were investigating.
The Spokane Fire Department says the main restaurant was not on fire, but something in the accessory building was burning and causing lots of smoke.
No one was inside the building when it happened. Someone driving by witnessed smoke coming out of the building and called it in.
Drivers on Highway 2 towards Airway Heights should expect some delays Monday morning.
The cause is under investigation. Longhorn Barbecue will remain open today as usual.
This is a developing story. More information to come.