Crews investigate fatal mobile home fire in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) - Multiple people are believed to be dead following a fire at a mobile home park site in western Washington.
The Peninsula Daily News reports the fire at the Welcome Inn RV Park in west Port Angeles broke out about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Flames spread to two trailers and a vehicle before being contained by emergency crews.
Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith said as many as four people were found dead in one trailer and that authorities are investigating a possible person of interest.
Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols said outside resources are being called in to help on the case.
Names aren't yet being released pending family notification.
