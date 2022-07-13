SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to an early morning house fire on east Olympic avenue early Wednesday morning.
SFD crews on scene told KHQ when they arrived, they found the fire on the backside of the house extending into the attic. Crews opened the roof and were able to put out the fire.
A family was inside when the fire started, but everybody made it out safely.
#BREAKING: A loud “boom” woke up one family in this house on Haven & Olympic just before 4 am.— AVA (@KHQAvaWainhouse) July 13, 2022
A fire had broken out on the backside of the house & traveled into the attic. Everyone got out safe and fire crews have extinguished the flames. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/APBvnmcJBj
Investigators are working to figure out the cause of the fire.
KHQ spoke with one of the people who lives inside the home. Cecilia Grimes said she believes the fire started after lightning struck a tree that was leaning against power lines.