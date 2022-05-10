AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - State Route 2 from Campbell to Lawson in Airway Heights is closed, in both directions, due to a structure fire.
According to the Airway Heights Fire Department (AHFD) on scene, the fire was at a vacant apartment complex. The complex had been boarded up, but right now it's unclear if somebody was living inside illegally.
AHFD told KHQ the building is a complete loss and the roof collapsed, but the main focus was to protect the videogame store and Domino's next door. According to AHFD, smoke got into the nearby businesses, but HVAC systems were shut off to prevent significant damage.
An investigation into what happened is ongoing and crews will remain in the area overnight.
Structure fire right of Hwy 2 in Airway Heights. At least 3 crier crews are actively trying to extinguish flames. Not quite sure if the building is a home or a business. Working to learn more. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/xoCP7gAx8z— Tana Kelley TV (@tanakelley24) May 11, 2022
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.