Update 2:45 pm:
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Flint Road Fire burning in Airway Heights is currently 2-3 acres in size.
Two homes are threatened, but dozens of resources are on hand to protect the structures. Hand crews are also working to dig a line around the fire.
Old Trails Road to Greenwood on Flint Road will be closed for the next couple of hours. Crews will remain on the scene into the evening as winds are expected to pick up.
Previous Coverage:
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Crews are currently responding to a brush fire burning in Airway Heights.
The fire is located off of Flint Road and crews are on scene. According to firefighters, the fire is currently 2-3 acres in size.
No structures have been lost but two homes are threatened by the fire.
Flint Road is currently blocked half a mile north of W. Greenwood Road.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.