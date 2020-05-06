DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 4 have knocked down a fire at an abandoned house in Deer Park that started Wednesday morning.
Firefighters say the abandoned house is at N. Colville Rd. and Crawford St., with flames being reported around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
One firefighters reportedly sustained minor injuries, cutting his hand on some broken glass.
The road is blocked while crews are in the mop-up stage. A possible cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
