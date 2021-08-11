UPDATE: AUG. 11 AT 8:30 A.M.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, calls came in around 5:30 a.m. saying a dog grooming business was on fire.
When crews arrived, they found a well-developed fire venting through a doorway on the side of a four-business strip mall.
Quick response allowed crews to put out the fire in 10 minutes. No animals or people were hurt and most of the damage was inside the grooming shop.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SVFD wants to remind business owners to make sure their sprinkler systems are working and serviced regularly.
UPDATE: AUG. 11 AT 6:15 A.M.
Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, people driving by saw flames coming from a building near North Maple in the Spokane Valley.
Fire crews arrived and knocked down the fire and are mopping up now.
Nobody was inside and there are no injuries to report.
There are three businesses in the building: One is vacant, one is a hair and nail salon and the other is for pet grooming. According to Captain George Hedebeck, most of the damage was to the pet grooming business.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews are responding to a commercial structure fire near East Trent Avenue and North Maple Road in the Spokane Valley. Right now, there are six firetrucks on scene and an ambulance.
Right now crews are working to mop up.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.