SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are currently working to fight a house fire on the South Hill.
According to the homeowner, he'd been having some car trouble while driving home Thursday and when he pulled into his garage, was unable to shut off his car.
After bringing his dog inside, the homeowner returned to the garage and the car erupted into flames. Thankfully, everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.
The home is located near the intersection of Moran Drive and Tara Drive.
The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.