SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews are on the scene of a stabbing with potentially life-threatening injuries in Spokane Valley.
According to police, a 40-year-old man was stabbed by a roommate. Authorities are at the scene at the intersection of Skyview Avenue and Collins Road.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one man has been detained and the second has been taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Authorities received a call from a man who said he had just stabbed his roommate. Deputies quickly detained the man while Spokane Valley Fire personnel provided medical treatment to the other man.
Spokane Valley deputies first responded to a home in the 12500 block of E Skyview at about 6:00 pm on Monday, August 8.