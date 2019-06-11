SVFD green acres fire 6-10-19

Spokane Valley Fire and Spokane County Fire crews were able to prevent a structure fire from spreading to a home in Greenacres late Monday night.

The fire originated in a vehicle in the driveway before spreading to the interior of a garage on the 17200 block of 5th Ave. in Greenacres around 11 p.m.

Crews first on scene made an aggressive attack to prevent the fire from spreading to the residence. The home was occupied by two residents at the time of the fire, but neither suffered injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Twelve units from Spokane Valley Fire and Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to the fire.

