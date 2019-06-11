Spokane Valley Fire and Spokane County Fire crews were able to prevent a structure fire from spreading to a home in Greenacres late Monday night.
The fire originated in a vehicle in the driveway before spreading to the interior of a garage on the 17200 block of 5th Ave. in Greenacres around 11 p.m.
Crews first on scene made an aggressive attack to prevent the fire from spreading to the residence. The home was occupied by two residents at the time of the fire, but neither suffered injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Twelve units from Spokane Valley Fire and Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to the fire.
SVFD crews are on scene of a structure fire in the 17200 block of 5th Avenue in Green Acres. The fire started in a vehicle in the driveway and spread to the garage. pic.twitter.com/0P3akfBqbf— Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) June 11, 2019