Crews pull car out of Hayden Lake following DUI crash

Watch again

HAYDEN LAKE - The KCSO Dive Team, Northern Lakes Fire Department spent Friday pulling a car out of a frozen Hayden Lake.

On March 10th the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old John W. Hamilton drunkenly drove out onto the ice of Hayden Lake and broke through.

Hamilton, was not seriously injured. However, the Sheriff's Office says Hamilton's 2015 Nissan Rogue was submerged in 17 feet of water, 650 feet from shore.

Hamilton was charged with his second DUI.