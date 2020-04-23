SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department crews quickly extinguished a house fire Wednesday night, preventing it from spreading further in the house.
SVFD responded to a report of smoke prior to 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home at 8019 E. Knox. Ave.
Arriving firefighters observed smoke showing from attic vents and it was upgraded to a working fire. Crews deployed hose lines and found the fire in a bathroom ceiling, quickly attacking it and keeping fire damage to the bathroom and attic space directly above.
Searches of the house were completed to ensure there were no unknown hazards or victims. No injuries were reported.
Two adults and three dogs were able to escape the home, and Red Cross is assisting with short-term shelter.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A total of 12 apparatus and support vehicles responded with 27 personnel. The Spokane County Sheriff's Department, Spokane County Fire District #9, City of Spokane Fire Department and AMR also responded due to the location in the northwest Valley.
911 calls indicated smoke detectors were alarming, prompting firefighters to give a reminder how critical they can be.
"The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents that approximately 25% of all house fires occur between midnight and 8 a.m., and disproportionately account for 60% of all fire fatalities," SVFD wrote in a release. "Please ensure there are working smoke detectors in every sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Working smoke detectors DO SAVE LIVES."
