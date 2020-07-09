COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The last two victims of Sunday's plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene have been located, with one being recovered on Wednesday.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the Sonar Team located the two victims and the main body of the second aircraft on Wednesday.
The Sonar and Dive Rescue team and technical rescue divers recovered one of the victims, but the second victim is in plane wreckage and was unable to be safely recovered at the time.
The KCSO says the salvage team will focus on the wreckage first in order to recover the last victim. Authorities are continuing to withhold the names of the victims at the request of the Coroner's office.
The recovery team and NTSB will be assisted by the KCSO in retrieving the final victim. The NTSB will be handed the investigation once that victim is retrieved and turned over to the Coroner. Those recovery efforts are expected to begin on Thursday.
The KCSO says a portion of the lake will be closed to boaters and marked with buoys and barges. The Loffs Bay Boat launch will also be temporarily closed.
