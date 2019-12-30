MT HOOD, Ore. - A 16-year-old climber had to be rescued after falling approximately 500 feet on Mt. Hood in Oregon Monday.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, the climber sustained a leg injury after the fall, however his condition is listed as "stable."
Crews first got the call about the injured teenager at about 9:00 am on Monday and reached him at about 1:00 pm. Rescuers splinted his leg once they reached him and began transporting him down the mountain.
The climber fell from the Pearly Gates area of the mountain, which is just below the final push to the summit, and down to the Devil's Kitchen.
The mountain is more than 10,000 feet tall so the rescue could take several hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.