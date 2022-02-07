SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department and Spokane Valley Fire Department rescued two boaters on the Spokane River around 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7.
The boaters somehow ended up stranded on an island in the river near Elliott Dr. at Meenach Bridge and built a warming fire. According to notes on the call, they were in either swim attire or summer water attire.
Water rescue crews were able to wade across the water from shore to the island and help them back across, where AMR began to warm them up and evaluate them.
According to SVFD, the boaters are wet and cold, but mostly okay.