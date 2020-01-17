HAUSER, Idaho - Crews from the Hauser Lake Fire Protection District were able to rescue a doe that had fallen through the ice Wednesday night.
HLFPD Capt. Gary Mobbs and 11 other firefighters responded to help rescue the 120-pound deer. Mobbs is also a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Dive Rescue Team.
“I geared up and, let’s see, three other guys geared up too and it was just really a joint venture between us guys on the ice and all the guys on shore, too,” Mobbs told our partners at the Spokesman-Review.
The rescue took about 45 minutes and multiple attempts hoisting the deer out of the frigid water. Two firefighters eventually hugged the deer to hold it onto a rescue sled that other responders pulled out of the water. The doe ran off after being untangled.
