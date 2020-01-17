Hauser deer ice rescue

Hauser Lake Fire Department Capt. Gary Mobbs rescues a deer after it fell through thin ice, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Hauser Lake, Idaho. Mobbs is also a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Dive Rescue Team. Aside from risks to animals, winter activities on ice such as ice skating, fishing, snowmobiling and skiing, call for firefighters to respond more frequently to ice-related emergencies. brianp.onfabrik.com (For The Spokesman-Review / BRIAN PLONKA)

 BRIAN PLONKA For The Spokesman-Review

HAUSER, Idaho - Crews from the Hauser Lake Fire Protection District were able to rescue a doe that had fallen through the ice Wednesday night.

HLFPD Capt. Gary Mobbs and 11 other firefighters responded to help rescue the 120-pound deer. Mobbs is also a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Dive Rescue Team.

“I geared up and, let’s see, three other guys geared up too and it was just really a joint venture between us guys on the ice and all the guys on shore, too,” Mobbs told our partners at the Spokesman-Review.

The rescue took about 45 minutes and multiple attempts hoisting the deer out of the frigid water. Two firefighters eventually hugged the deer to hold it onto a rescue sled that other responders pulled out of the water. The doe ran off after being untangled.

