Hauser Lake Fire Department Capt. Gary Mobbs rescues a deer after it fell through thin ice, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Hauser Lake, Idaho. Mobbs is also a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Dive Rescue Team. Aside from risks to animals, winter activities on ice such as ice skating, fishing, snowmobiling and skiing, call for firefighters to respond more frequently to ice-related emergencies. brianp.onfabrik.com (For The Spokesman-Review / BRIAN PLONKA)