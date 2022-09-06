SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Fairchild Air Force Base's fire department, the fire burning within the exterior fence of the base is 10 acres.
Right now, there's no risk to life or property.
Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 3 p.m.
Fire crews are responding to a fire near the SERE school on Fairchild Air Force Base, according to Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD).
SCFD says the fire is entirely within the exterior fence of the base, and is burning approximately one acre. Crews from SCFD 10, SCFD 3 and Airway Heights Fire Department are there to assist Air Force fire crews if needed.
No structures are threatened.
This is a developing story; this article will be updated.