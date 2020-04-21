Crews respond to brush fire in Dishman Hills Conservation Area

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters responded to the scene of a brush fire that broke out in the Dishman Hills Conservation Area.
According to Spokane County Fire District 8, crews were working to mop up the 1/4 acre fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews from District 8, the Spokane Valley Fire Department and the Washington State Department of Natural resources responded to the scene.
Firefighters were able to cut a line to contain the fire. There has been no word on what started the fire.
