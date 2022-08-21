Fire Mode
SPANGLE, Wash. - Crews are responding to a brush fire in a field near Phileo Lake and Cedar Roads, according to a Facebook post from Spokane County Fire District #3. 
 
You're asked to stay clear of the fire so crews can get to work. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!