SPANGLE, Wash. - Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved.
Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
Rohrbach said there was concern the fire could spread to nearby vegetation, as there is significant brush and trees close by. There was also concern for a number of nearby homes.
Crews are expected to remain on the scene for most of the day for mop-up and making sure it doesn't spread. Rohrbach was not aware of any injuries or the status of any animals or livestock in the barn at the time.
Rohrbach wanted to remind the public that fire season isn't over. Warm and dry weather has persisted and there is a record high amount of fuel still around.