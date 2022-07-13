Cecilia Grimes, who lives in a home on east Olympic avenue, described waking up to a "boom" and her house on fire.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to an early morning house fire on east Olympic avenue early Wednesday morning.

SFD crews on scene told KHQ when they arrived, they found the fire on the backside of the house extending into the attic. Crews opened the roof and were able to put out the fire.

Right now, SFD is remaining on scene for secondary searches to make sure nothing else happens. A family was inside when the fire started, but everybody made it out safely.

Investigators are at the house working to figure out the cause of the fire.

KHQ spoke with one of the people who lives inside the home. Cecilia Grimes said she believes the fire started after lightning struck a tree that was leaning against power lines.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!