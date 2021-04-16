SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) responded to an early morning fire at the Cedar Chateau Estates in Spokane Valley.
SVFD responded to the call around 7:35 a.m. and smoke was able to be seen from Barker Street.
Crews upgraded the fire to a working fire because when they arrived, they saw flames on the second floor deck. They completed an aggressive fire attack with water, while other crews went on the roof and cut holes to ventilate the smoke.
Crews on scene say the fire on a second floor deck spread, leaving four units damaged. Crews said they were able to put out the flames and that there are no known injuries.
The people living in the units are being connected to the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.