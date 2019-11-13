SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews are on scene of a mobile home fire in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning.
KHQ has learned a double-wide manufactured home caught on fire at the Vista Mobile Home Park on the 8100 block of E. Appleway Blvd. No injuries have been reported.
Spokane Valley Fire Crews appear to have knocked down the fire, but the trailer was extensively damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Battalion Chief is on scene reminding everyone to check and/or replace batteries in their smoke detectors.
