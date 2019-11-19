SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews say a vacant home is a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday morning in North Spokane.
Twenty Spokane County Fire District 4 & 9 firefighters responded to the fire on the 3300 block of West Eagle's Nest Lane just after 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews say they had to travel up a very small road to get to the home, which ended up being a total loss, but no one was living in it.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
