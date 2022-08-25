Crews responding to a reported water rescue near Boone Avenue
John Webb/KHQ Local News

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews rescued one man from the Spokane River near Boone Avenue on Thursday.

Officials told KHQ the man was not injured and the scene is now clearing.

