CHENEY, Wash. - Multiple agencies are responding right now to a 100-acre wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake.
Level 3 (leave immediately) evacuations are in place from 15111 to 14411 Williams Lake Road. Williams Lake Road is closed from Rock Lake Road to Badger Lake Road.
Spokane County Fire District #3 said the fire is pushing north and has jumped the lake.
Fire boss planes are on scene along with multiple agencies from Spokane, Lincoln and Whitman counties.
For updated information, click here.
KHQ has a crew on the way.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.