CHENEY, Wash. — The fire is reported to be approximately 15-20 acres, according to Spokane County Fire District #3.
It is currently burning in grass and timber. Firefighting aircraft are en route.
Last updated: July 2 at 3:51 p.m.
Crews are responding to a brush fire near Cheney, according to the Spokane County Fire District #3. DNR confirmed multiple air units are being deployed to the scene.
The fire is currently in the area one mile west of South Pine Springs Road, and West Lance Hill Road.
No evacuations are in place at this time. NonStop Local KHQ has a crew on the way to gather more information.
This is a developing story. We will update with more information once it becomes available. Check back for updates.