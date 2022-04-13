SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, emergency crews are responding to a fatal crash on I-90 eastbound about 10 miles east of Ritzville. A Washington State Patrol Trooper said, on Twitter, that the crash happened near Tokio.
If you're driving in the area, you're asked to slow down and give crews space to work.
Traffic Alert: Troopers working a fatality one car collision investigation I-90 eastbound mile post 231. Please slow and give room to emergency crews on scene.— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) April 13, 2022
