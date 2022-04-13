breaking now

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, emergency crews are responding to a fatal crash on I-90 eastbound about 10 miles east of Ritzville. A Washington State Patrol Trooper said, on Twitter, that the crash happened near Tokio.

If you're driving in the area, you're asked to slow down and give crews space to work.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!