SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are responding to a house fire near Mt. Vernon St. and 17th Ave. Wednesday afternoon.
At least seven fire trucks are at the scene. Crews from Avista have also responded.
Authorities have 16th Ave. between Regal and Mt. Vernon blocked. There is no current ETA on when the roadway will reopen.
According to firefighters, details are limited at the moment. They've searched the house and haven't found anybody.
According to a neighbor, nobody was home at the time of the fire. But there was a dog inside who was able to get out.
Currently there is no word on the cause of the fire.
