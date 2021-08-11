Crews responding to structure fire in Spokane Valley

UPDATE: AUG. 11 AT 6:15 A.M.
Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, people driving by saw flames coming from a building near North Maple in the Spokane Valley.
Fire crews arrived and knocked down the fire and are mopping up now.
Nobody was inside and there are no injuries to report.
There are three businesses in the building: One is vacant, one is a hair and nail salon and the other is for pet grooming. According to Captain George Hedebeck, most of the damage was to the pet grooming business.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews are responding to a commercial structure fire near East Trent Avenue and North Maple Road in the Spokane Valley. Right now, there are six firetrucks on scene and an ambulance.
Right now crews are working to mop up.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.