Crews responding to water rescue near Argonne and Maringo
Jenny Power

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Crews are on scene of a water rescue in Millwood near Argonne Road and Maringo Drive.

Officials with the Spokane Valley Fire Department told KHQ on scene that divers have recovered a body from the water and are working to transport them to an ambulance.

Traffic is backed up right now if you're trying to use Argonne to get to I-90, with one southbound lane closed on the bridge.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.

