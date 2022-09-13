Crews responding to water rescue near Argonne and Maringo

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Crews are on scene of a water rescue in Millwood near Argonne Road and Maringo Drive.
Officials with the Spokane Valley Fire Department told KHQ on scene that divers have recovered a body from the water and are working to transport them to an ambulance.
Water rescue crews have pulled someone from the river and are working to transport them up this hill and to an ambulance: pic.twitter.com/REsbjupUyr— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) September 13, 2022
BREAKING: Right now I’m on scene of a water rescue near Argonne and Maringo in the Millwood area. There are multiple crews on scene now as they work to recover someone in the water: pic.twitter.com/vg1wmsuBTo— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) September 13, 2022
Traffic is backed up right now if you're trying to use Argonne to get to I-90, with one southbound lane closed on the bridge.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.