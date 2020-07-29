SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to Underhill Park Wednesday morning as crews retrieved two bison spotted at the park.
SPD says it is believed that the two Bison and a horse possibly escaped from a ranch on the South Hill sometime Wednesday morning.
The bison were corralled off in a softball/baseball diamond in the park, with police and other workers setting up a barricade across the diamond with fences and patrol cars.
Authorities said the bison were at first stubborn about being loaded into a trailer, and had to play a bit of a waiting game before they were finally loaded in.
Viewer Tammy Wilson shared some video from her ring doorbell camera, capturing the bison wandering through a Spokane neighborhood Wednesday morning.
