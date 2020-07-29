SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to Underhill Park Wednesday morning as crews retrieved two bison spotted at the park.
SPD says the two Bison, 1,700-pound Baxter and 1,300-pound Hazel, wandered away from a ranch on the upper South Hill sometime Wednesday morning.
Citizens had reported the bison wandering in the area of Florida and Pratt. Officers followed the bison and directed them away from traffic areas for about two hours prior to them ending up in Underhill Park.
The bison were corralled off in a softball/baseball diamond in the park, with police and other workers setting up a barricade across the diamond with fences and patrol cars.
SPD officer Lee Barker responded to the location, having raised bison in the past. Another wrangler and the owner of the bison showed up with a trailer.
Authorities said the bison were at first stubborn about being loaded into a trailer, and had to play a bit of a waiting game before they were finally loaded in and safely removed from the area.
Viewer Tammy Wilson shared some video from her ring doorbell camera, capturing the bison wandering through a Spokane neighborhood Wednesday morning. Viewer Nikki Hudson also caught the bison eating the grass in her front yard.
"The bison were familiar with people however, we need to remember large animals as such are still dangerous," SPD said. "On occasion wild animals such as elk, moose, and bear wander into the city. The animals should not be approached or antagonized. In all cases, to keep the public and animals safe, contact Crime Check (456-2233) to report the animals."
