COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Crews are searching for a man who was swept under the water Saturday after jumping into the Coeur d'Alene River.
Reports from Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said the man jumped off his boat after losing the boat's keys overboard. The woman he was with also jumped in. She was wearing a life jacket which she attempted the throw to the man after he called for help, but he disappeared into the water.
Divers have spent hours searching from the man and now a sonar team is working to locate him. So far, they haven't.
KCSO said portions portions of the CDA River from Rose Lake to the Hwy 3 Bridge south of Kilarney Lake Rd may be closed today as the search continues.