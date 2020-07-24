RIGGINS, Idaho - Road crews have continued to work at drilling and blasting boulders from slides that have kept US-95 south of Riggins closed for the past two weeks. That closure could be coming to an end as early as Monday, July 27.
“Now that the boulders are of manageable size, we will focus on clearing the detour around the base of the slide while continuing to monitor the stability of the slope,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. “We are still determining what the highway will look like when it reopens, but drivers should be prepared for flaggers and reduced lanes and hours.”
The Idaho Transportation Department says Old Pollock Road will continue to be monitored and maintained for possible use as a detour in the future.
ITD posted videos of crews working on blasting the boulders as they anticipate a reopening next week after the slide closure.
