Washington State Department of Transportation is working to clear the remains of a vehicle fire that is blocking the right northbound lanes of US 395.
The incident is just north of Connell and south of Ritzville.
Traffic is moving through the area, but WSDOT is asking everyone traveling through the area to take it slow and avoid using that route if you can.
Vehicle fire is blocking US 395 northbound. Crews are on scene. Please be patient and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/kF1WH8Ng6A— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 3, 2019