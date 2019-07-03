PHOTO: Crews working to clear vehicle fire blocking the right northbound lane of US 395

Washington State Department of Transportation is working to clear the remains of a vehicle fire that is blocking the right northbound lanes of US 395.

The incident is just north of Connell and south of Ritzville.

Traffic is moving through the area, but WSDOT is asking everyone traveling through the area to take it slow and avoid using that route if you can.

