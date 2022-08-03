CHENEY, Wash. - More than 200 people and multiple agencies are working to contain a wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources said the fire is now 3,200 acres.
Aviation has mapped #WilliamsLakeFire at 3,200 acres. This is approximate, no GPS mapping has been conducted at this time. 0 percent contained at this time. 12 aircraft worked the fire today but have been grounded for the evening. Approximately 200 Fire personnel deployed. https://t.co/jLb8oqOo2t— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 4, 2022
According to Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach, two structures have already been lost in this fire. Right now, it's not known if those structures were primary residences, or actively in use.
During a press briefing around 8 p.m., officials said the fire is less than 10% contained with both ground and air support working on it.
Fire boss planes are on scene along with multiple agencies from Spokane, Lincoln and Whitman counties. Rorbach said there are 12 aircraft doing their best to dump water on the fire, but firefighters are having a rough time in the rocky terrain.
Level 3 (go immediately) evacuations are in place from 15111 to 14411 Williams Lake Road. There are also Level 3 evacuations in place for Martin Road to Cheney Plaza down to Williams Lake Road.
Level 2 (get set) evacuations are in place for people living between Pinegrove and Wells and south towards Blackman Road and Texas Ferry.
Williams Lake Road is closed from Rock Lake Road to Badger Lake Road.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
