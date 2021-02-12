Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Chewelah, Worley, Cheney, Flowery Trail Road, Fairfield, Orin-Rice Road, Hayden, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Eastport, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Athol, Brewster, Okanogan, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Sandpoint, Bridgeport, Coeur d'Alene, Omak, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Newport, Davenport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Priest River, Disautel Pass, Nespelem, Oroville, and Deer Park. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes as well as hypothermia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&