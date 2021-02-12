SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are working to contain a house fire in Latah Valley near Oak street this morning.
Fire officials said the house is a total loss, but one person inside was able to make it out safely.
Officials said they got a call for a chimney fire around 1 a.m., but when they arrived the fire got into the attic and went through several other areas.
The freezing temperatures made it a hard fire to contain because crews had to make sure their hoses weren't freezing over. Fire officials said the masks they were wearing started to freeze up the longer they were outside, and that all the water they sprayed on the house turned the driveway into ice.
As of around 6:45 a.m., the flames were almost out. But, there was still around a dozen crews still working.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
